Shaquille O’Neal’s jaw-dropping Steph Curry claim on NBA’s ‘best player’

Shaq’s jaw-dropping Steph claim on NBA’s ‘best player’ status originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal knows a championship team when he sees one.

That is why the Hall of Famer is confident in Steph Curry and the Warriors to repeat as champions in the 2022-23 NBA season.

“Nobody’s going to beat the best player in the world, Steph Curry,” O’Neal said on the latest episode of the “Big Podcast with Shaq,” much to cohost Nischelle Turner’s surprise.

“Best player in the world? Steph Curry is the best player in the world?” Turner asked incredulously.

“Yeah, by far. Hell yeah,” O’Neal said confidently and matter-of-factly.

The reason why he believes so much in Curry and the Warriors is that the “real ones are recognized by the championships.” O’Neal said that it was something two-time champion Kenny Smith would say to him all the time.

“Nobody plays better than Steph Curry, he’s a tough shot taker, tough shot maker,” O’Neal continued. “I like where he’s brought his career.”

Moreover, O’Neal praised Curry’s work ethic as one of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the most revolutionary players of all time.

“To be able to work that hard and be the best shooter and one of the best players in the league, he gets my props for that. I love that kid,” O’Neal concluded.

Curry never settles, as evidenced by the fact that he continually is pushing his teammates to get better even after leading Golden State to a six-game victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

RELATED: How Steph, Warriors fare in ESPN’s 2022-23 award predictions

With this kind of mentality, it makes sense why five-time champion Derek Fisher puts Curry in the same conversation as Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan.

Story continues

Provided all goes well for Curry and the Warriors next season, there’s no doubt that they could be paying off O’Neal’s faith in them next June in the Finals.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast