Shaq says Westbrook was “showing too much respect” last season

In an interview with Bill DiFilippo of Uproxx Sports, Shaquille O’Neal said he thinks Russell Westbrook was “showing too much respect” last season while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

“He was just being too nice. I don’t know the relationship between him and LeBron, but if you put that down on paper and I don’t know nothing about basketball, that’s a hell of a backcourt, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. Why it didn’t work, I don’t know, but watching him play, he was super passive. I don’t need you to be passive, I need you to play your game. I’ll be calling plays, when you get the ball after they miss a shot, run, if you ain’t got nothin, pull it out, give it to LeBron, and call some plays. That’s how it was me, he was just thinking too much. He’s a guy that, when he plays freely, he’s a monster.”

Westbrook’s usage rate fell to 27.3% last season which was his lowest mark since 2009-10, but that’s to be expected when playing alongside LeBron — James was fifth in the NBA in touches per game. The idea of Westbrook becoming the sixth man in Los Angeles has been kicked around in NBA circles, but would the 34-year-old PG accept that?

Well, he doesn’t exactly have a choice as no team has yet to step up to take on his massive expiring contract. The arrival of Patrick Beverley certainly increases the likelihood of a sixth man role for Westbrook and, on paper, I’m cautiously optimistic that it could work. Putting Beverley with the starters would give them more floor spacing and a much-needed defensive spark, and letting Westbrook have the keys with the second unit could get him back in his comfort zone.

Even though Beverley and Westbrook had one of the most intense rivalries going in the NBA, it’s been pretty cool to see them interact positively with each other, at least in front of the media. As is always the case, a lot of eyes will be fixed on Los Angeles while we wait to see how this backcourt takes shape.

