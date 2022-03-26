Shaq Mason opens up about being traded to Buccaneers

The New England Patriots traded guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick last week. The organization dealt Mason as part of an effort to clear up salary cap space.

Mason opened up about the trade in his introductory press conference with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The guard gets to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady, as the Buccaneers look to head back to the Super Bowl.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Patriots in 2015. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the organization, and now has the opportunity for a fourth ring. As transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com, the trade was sudden for Mason.

“For me personally, it was a sudden change, just simply because my first five seasons were with Tom,” Mason told reporters. “So when he left and came here and won, I was like, that was expected, honestly. I knew exactly what he was going to bring to any organization and bring to the table each and every day. So I honestly wasn’t surprised by him winning as soon as he got here.”

“(Tom) texted me,” Mason said. “He was like, ‘My guy’s back with me. Ready to go.’”

Mason’s departure represented change for the Patriots offensive line. Left guard Ted Karras signed a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots were able to bring back Trent Brown on a two-year deal, in what has been an off-season of movement for the organization.

With the NFL draft a little more than a month away, the Patriots will have holes to fill.