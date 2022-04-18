Shaq, Charles Barkley criticize Kyrie Irving for reacting to fans at TD Garden

TNT’s Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie’s conduct in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA’s most outspoken analysts.

During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.

“I don’t really wanna hear all that,” said Shaq, who spent the final season of his career with the Celtics in 2010-11. “Certain cities, they don’t care what you say at the press conference. You know what’s going to happen in Game 2? They’re going to be talking more smack.”

“Please stop it, you athletes of today,” Barkley said.

“Man up,” added Shaq.

Strictly from a standpoint of competing, Irving was brilliant on Sunday, pouring in 39 points for the Nets in their narrow loss.