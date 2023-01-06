Shannon Buck Joins Peacock As EVP Publicity – The Hamden Journal

Veteran communication executive Shannon Buck has joined Peacock as Executive Vice President, Publicity, overseeing publicity, events and activations for Peacock original and exclusive content.

In her role, she will lead teams driving campaign strategies and tactics while also supporting the partnership on shared content across NBCUniversal. She will report to Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Willett as well as function as part of the broader entertainment communications team led by Chip Sullivan.

“Shannon has launched some of the world’s most recognizable streaming originals, and we feel lucky to welcome her to our publicity leadership team at such an exciting time for Peacock,” Willett said. “As our broader Television & Streaming portfolio continues to work more closely together, Shannon’s commitment to creativity, collaboration and her deep expertise make her the perfect addition to help break out Peacock’s programming while also amplifying our cross-portfolio efforts.”

Before joining Peacock, Buck led TV publicity at Netflix as Vice President, Series Publicity, where she oversaw the teams across scripted, unscripted, and stand-up content. Campaigns under her purview include Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Queen’s Gambit, The Crown, Emily in Paris, Queer Eye, Love Is Blind, The Circle, among others. This followed a stint as Director, where she developed and executed publicity campaigns for numerous series, including Black Mirror, Mindhunter, Master of None, and Big Mouth.

Prior to Netflix, Buck served as SVP, Programming Publicity for Starz, working across awards, events, talent relations and programming publicity strategy. Before that, she was a VP at FerenComm, with clients including Bravo, Food Network, AMC, WeTV, DIY Network, Sundance Channel, Starz and History Channel. Buck began her career at Fox News Channel as a media relations coordinator. She also serves as a Governor for the PR Peer Group for the Television Academy.