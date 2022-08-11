Shannon Bream Tapped As Permanent Host Of ‘Fox News Sunday’ – The Hamden Journal

Shannon Bream will become the permanent host of Fox News Sunday, succeeding Chris Wallace.

Bream will start on Sept. 11.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the Fox News Media audience.”

Bream will be the first woman to anchor the show since it launched 26 years ago.

Bream will leave her position as anchor of Fox News @ Night, with a series of rotating anchors in the slot until a permanent successor is named. She will continue to serve as the network’s chief legal correspondent.

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News,” Bream said, according to a network statement. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

Wallace, who hosted Fox News Sunday since 2003, departed the show in December to serve as host of a new show for CNN+. After the streaming service was shutdown in April, just a month after its debut, plans were announced for Wallace’s show to move to HBO Max and CNN. Since then, Bret Baier has served as interim host of Fox News Sunday.