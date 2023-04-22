Shannen Doherty Posts About Treating Others with ‘Love, Kindness, and Total Respect’ Before Divorce News

The Charmed alum, 52, filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage on Friday

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Shannen Doherty reflected on her personal relationships amid filing for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko.

On the same day that news broke that the couple is parting ways after 11 years of marriage, the Charmed alum, 52, shared a quote on Instagram that read: “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness, and respect.”

Many of her friends took to the comments section to share their support.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who celebrated Doherty’s birthday on social media earlier this month, wrote, “I guess you will be in my life forever then.”

Actress and producer Roma Downey left a red heart emoji alongside a message that read, “We love you Shannen.”

Shannen Doherty/Instagram

According to Doherty’s rep, Leslie Sloane, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” she told PEOPLE in a statement.

Sloane also alleges that Iswarienko’s agent was “intimately involved” with their divorce.

Iswarienko and his agent did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Prior to her marriage to Iswarienko, Doherty was married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003. Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in October 2011 and do not share any children.

Angela Weiss/Getty

According to the divorce filing obtained by TMZ (the first to report the news), the couple separated in January. Doherty is requesting spousal support and asking it not be awarded to her estranged photographer husband.

The Hot Seat actress last spoke about Iswarienko during a Charmed panel moderated by PEOPLE’s Breanne L. Heldman, at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

Having spent the last few years dealing with ongoing treatments for stage 4 breast cancer, she told the audience, “My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer. I never really complain. I don’t really talk about it. It’s part of life at this point.” When asked how she is doing, she also replied, “I’m feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!”

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015; she entered remission two years later, but revealed in 2020 that her cancer had returned as stage 4.

That year, she shared with the website SurvivorNet that cancer strengthened her marriage with Iswarienko.

“Cancer solidified us,” she explained. “Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now.”

She added: “For anybody to think that the only person altered by cancer is the person with cancer is incredibly wrong. Cancer alters the people in your life. And it’s shaped both of us. We look at life very differently now.”

