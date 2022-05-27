Shanna Moakler Is Auctioning Off Her Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler is setting off on her own new beginning following the recent marriage of her ex-husband Travis Barker to Kourtney Kardashian.

On May 27, the former Miss USA began auctioning off the engagement ring the Blink-182 drummer gifted to her after proposing at Disneyland almost 20 years ago. As of Friday afternoon, the going price of the 4-carat round cut solitaire diamond ring on the Worthy auction site has risen to more than $64,000, after seven bids. The auction is set to end on May 31.

“I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring,” Shanna, 47, told Us Weekly. “However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum told the magazine she hopes her ring sells for $120,000, adding, “It was worth about $160,000.”

Travis, 46, proposed to Shanna inside the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in 2003. The two wed in 2004 in Santa Barbara in a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding, with elements from his favorite movie, True Romance, and in the presence of their then-1-year-old son, Landon.

In addition to the now-18-year-old, the former couple, who divorced in 2008, also raised daughter Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana de la Hoya, 23, Shanna’s daughter from a previous relationship.

This past weekend, Landon, Alabama and Atiana played major parts in Travis and Kourtney’s lavish wedding in Italy, which marked the couple’s third ceremony in more than a month. The musician and Kardashians star, 43, made their marriage official a week prior at a Santa Barbara courthouse, and they previously wed in a non-legally binding ceremony in Las Vegas.

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” Shanna told Us Weekly. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

