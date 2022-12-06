Shania Twain Channels 1998 Music Video Look at 2022 People’s Choice Awards — Abs and All!

Shania Twain at the People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images); Shania Twain – That Don’t Impress Me Much (Official Music Video) Shania Twain

Michael Buckner/Getty

Shania Twain is throwing it way back.

The singer, who is performing at Tuesday’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards, arrived on the red carpet in Santa Monica, Calif., in a look so reminiscent of her leopard-print outfit from her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

For the Tuesday night award show, Twain, 57, wore an elevated take on her 1998 ‘fit. Her black and leopard-print custom Rodarte gown had a sheer panel across her stomach to show off her impressive abs and included a hood — just like what she wore for her music video.

The sheer fabric on the Canadian singer’s gown didn’t stop at her abs, though — it extends all the way out to her fingertips to create built-in gloves.She accessorized the look with bright pink lipstick and bubblegum pink hair.

Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals

Amy Sussman/Getty

Twain has shown her love for animal-print clothing over the years, but the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video is one of her most iconic looks. In the video for the female-empowerment anthem, Twain rocks a complete set of leopard-print pieces, including pants, a bra top and hooded jacket.

In August, Twain had another big style moment when she attended the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville and received the ACM Poet’s Award.

The “You’re Still the One” singer marveled at fellow artist Kelsea Ballerini, who wore the same gown Twain wore for the 1999 Grammy Awards.

“I am so blown away,” she told Entertainment Tonight of Ballerini wearing the iconic white, sequin turtleneck gown. “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum].'”

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) ; Shania Twain during 1999 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Terry Wyatt/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The dress was loaned to Ballerini from the Grammy museum, which at the time was hosting the “Power of Women in Country” exhibit.

Story continues

Twain went on to reminisce. “It was an incredible night for me at the GRAMMYs. That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again,” she told ET of the ’90s award show, where she performed “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and won best country song and best female country vocal performance for “You’re Still the One.”

She continued, “Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another woman. Obviously it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain

At this year’s People’s Choice Awards, Twain is the recipient of the Music Icon Award. She is slated to perform a medley of her biggest hits, as well as new song “Waking Up Dreaming.” The singer, who is heading out on a massive world tour next year, will also release a new album called Queen of Me in February.