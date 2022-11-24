Shanghai Disneyland To Reopen On Friday – The Hamden Journal

After several closures and reopenings throughout the pandemic, Shanghai Disneyland is again set to resume operations, on Friday November 25. The Shanghai Disney Resort said it would continue to operate with limited daily capacity and implement “enhanced health and safety measures.”

The park most recently was abruptly shuttered in late October to comply with China’s controversial zero-Covid policy, leaving all visitors trapped inside for hours until they could show a negative test for the virus.

Today, the resort said the park will open at 8:30 AM local time on Friday with the Toy Story Hotel also resuming operations. Other parts of the resort had come back online last week including Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

Select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and retail locations may not be immediately available or will operate at reduced capacity.

Guests are still required to “strictly follow the pandemic control measures.” This includes proof of a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours, temperature checks, a green Shanghai Health QR Code, masks and social distancing.

The news comes as China has eased somewhat its control policies including reducing quarantine time, but continues to try to contain Covid outbreaks. Per the South China Morning Post, infections hit a new high today of 31,444 exceeding an April peak of over 29,000 nationwide at a time when Shanghai was under hard lockdown.

The Shanghai Disney Resort initially ceased operations due to Covid in January 2020 and reopened in May that year. Then, in November 2021, 34,000 visitors were locked inside after one woman who had been at the park the day prior either later tested positive or came into contact with someone who had it. The facility reopened two days later after everyone had tested negative.

The next closure was in March this year which lasted until late June when Shanghai ended its strict lockdown.