Shanghai Disneyland Reopens As China Eases Covid Restrictions – The Hamden Journal

And, they’re back. After a series of Covid-related stops and starts, Shanghai Disneyland has again reopened today, marking the Shanghai Disney Resort’s latest return to full operations.

The reopening comes as parts of China had already begun easing Covid restrictions in recent days. Then on Wednesday, authorities issued a 10-point plan that marked a sudden shift away from the zero-Covid policy. Among the national directives was a dismantling of mass testing and the ability to quarantine at home. Officials were also instructed to cease imposing temporary lockdowns. The overall shifts follow a swath of protests related to the Chinese government’s strict Covid policies.

There have been several closures and reopenings at Shanghai Disney throughout the pandemic. In recent months, Shanghai Disneyland was abruptly shuttered in late October, then returned to operations on November 25 only to close again on November 29 in order to comply with “the requirement of pandemic prevention and control,” it said at the time.

The timing of the latest turnaround at the park, which features an “Avatar: Explore Pandora” attraction, dovetails nicely with the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way of Water which launches in China on December 16, day-and-date with North America. Currently, about half of the country’s cinemas are closed, but there has been an increasing number coming back on line.

In a statement posted to its website, Shanghai Disney Resort said Disneyland would be open from 8:30AM-8PM local time and that its control measures “will be updated in accordance with the latest local government guidelines and guests should check and strictly follow them.”

Still, select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and retail locations may not be available or may operate at reduced capacity.

Temperature screening remains in effect, while masks are mandatory in confined areas and crowded outdoor areas. Social distancing is also still required.

Guests entering various locations within Shanghai Disney Resort are required to scan the “Venue Code” and present a green code to cast. For restaurants and other venues that require special pandemic prevention measures in the resort (including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and hotels), they will be required to display their negative Nucleic Acid Test taken within 48 hours.