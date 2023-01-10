Shane Wright traded to Windsor Spitfires in OHL blockbuster

Seattle Kraken top prospect Shane Wright was traded from the Kingston Frontenacs to the Windsor Spitfires for a package including two players and seven draft picks. (Getty Images)

After days of speculation following Canada’s gold medal win at the 2023 world juniors, the Kingston Frontenacs traded Shane Wright to the Windsor Spitfires for a huge return on Monday.

In exchange for Wright and a conditional 2025 14th-round pick, the Frontenacs received forward Ethan Miedema, defenseman Gavin McCarthy, five draft picks and two conditional draft picks. Kingston is toiling near the bottom of the OHL’s Eastern Conference standings, while Windsor currently sits just three points behind London for top spot in the West.

Wright is fresh off captaining Canada at the world juniors, where he registered four goals and three assists in seven games. Selected by the Seattle Kraken with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright has spent the majority of the 2022-23 season in the NHL, managing only a goal and an assist in eight games. He spent five games in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning stint, scoring four goals.

The 19-year-old was reassigned to the OHL for the remainder of the season after winning gold with Canada in Halifax.

Wright registered 32 goals and 62 assists with Kingston in 2021-22. He was selected with the top pick in the 2019 OHL Draft as a 15-year-old after being granted exceptional player status.

Taken with the fourth-overall pick of the 2021 OHL Draft, Miedema has recorded 31 points in 36 games in his second season in Windsor. The 17-year-old scored 14 goals and added 24 assists in 65 games as a rookie with the Spitfires a year ago.

McCarthy, 17, currently plays for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, registering 18 points in 20 games from the blue line. He was the Spitfires’ eighth-round pick in 2021.

Wright is not the only World Juniors stand out to fetch a big return on the CHL trade market, with defenseman Olen Zellweger — as well as forward Ryan Hofer — moving from the WHL’s Everett Silvertips to the Kamloops Blazers for four players and a whopping 10 draft picks, including four first-round selections.

