Shane Beamer sounds off on Gator Bowl referees

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer took responsibility for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty issued against him late in the first half of Friday’s 45-38 Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame.

Still, Beamer was none too pleased with the way things unfolded and pinned the Gamecocks deep in their own territory.

Here’s what he said about a blindside block penalty called against Dakereon Joyner during a punt return and the subsequent flag that was thrown on Beamer.

“I didn’t see the replay but I thought it was a tough call. …

“I was told it was a blindside block. Maybe it was, I dunno. …

“I’ve got to be better. I can’t cost us 15 yards there with a penalty.

“I’m disappointed about some things that happened. A couple of those guys did our bowl game last year as well.

“I’ll say this. I don’t believe I deserved to get a flag. I hate to see it sometimes when officials try and make the game about them. I’ll be honest, a couple times in the first half that took place.

“We got talked to more in 30 minutes than we did 12 games in the SEC this season. The group of guys that were on our sidelines in the second half? Awesome, professional and all that. First half? Disappointed in some things.

“Again, I’ve got to be better. I can’t get us 15 yards penalties and I told our guys that at halftime.”