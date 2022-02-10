Shamier Anderson & Stephan James’ Bay Mills Studios Beefs Up Exec Team – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Mills Studios, the production company set up by brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, has bolstered its executive team with two new hires.

The company has hired Holly Hubsher joins as VP, Development & Production and Tse Daniel has been appointed Director of Development.

Hubsher previously worked at film and TV financier Anton, where she worked on Gerard Butler’s Greenland and Netflix’s CURS>R. She is an exec producer on AGBO’s horror movie All Fun and Games and was previously at Universal Pictures and WME. She is based in LA.

Daniel joins from The Black Academy, a Black-led organization, co-founded by Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, dedicated to breaking down barriers of discrimination and combating systemic racism in Canada. He is based in Toronto.

Hubsher will handle development, day-to-day operations of the studio, and oversee Bay Mills’ slate. Daniel is responsible for sourcing, creating, packaging and pitching diverse stories for production in various formats.

Bay Mills Studios was founded by Invasion star Anderson and Beacon 23 star James and has a first-look TV deal with Boat Rocker.

“Holly and Tse bring a wealth of experience to Bay Mills and we’re excited to welcome them to our team,” said Anderson and James. “Both have a keen eye for identifying transformative projects that inspire and we’re looking forward to working together to entertain global audiences with our premium, well-rounded slate.”