Shakira Departs Barcelona With Her Kids “In Search Of Their Happiness” – The Hamden Journal

Shakira is starting a new chapter in her life following her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer shared a post on Instagram saying goodbye to Barcelona, Spain, where she resided with her two sons and Piqué.

“I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea,” she shared on social media. “Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness.”

Shakira continued, “Thank you to everyone that surfed with my in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love. Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me and made my grow. Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love. For you guys, it’s only a see you later and like my father said many times, we’ll see you on the curves.”

Shakira is reportedly eyeing moving back to Miami, Florida with her sons Milan and Sasha. The relocation comes after the father of her two kids reportedly cheated on her, the woman Piqué is now dating publicly named Clara Chía.

Following the split, Shakira was inspired to write a song as a public acknowledgment and statement. The Colombian singer and songwriter collaborated with Bizarrap for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” where she dissed Piqué and made the hit tune into an anthem of women empowerment.

One of the lyrics from the song says, “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan,” which translates to, “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

The song became a global hit and when Shakira made an appearance on The Tonight Show, the performance went viral after seeing the lively audience singing alongside the star.