Shakeup to Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson teams highlight first release of LIV Golf rosters

Former President Donald Trump speaks with pro golfer Brooks Koepka during the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Pro-Am Tournament at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Brooks Koepka’s team in the LIV Golf Series will have a new roster.

Having lost Peter Uihlein to Dustin Johnson’s team, Koepka’s team, Smash, is adding Matthew Wolff to the roster that returns Jason Kokrak and Chase Koepka.

Smash placed third in LIV’s team standings last season. Wolff and Brooks Koepka live in Jupiter. Chase Koepka is from West Palm Beach.

LIV, rebranded this year as the LIV Golf League, announced four teams Wednesday. The league, led by Palm Beach Gardens’ Greg Norman and financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, will reveal rosters of four teams Thursday and Friday.

LIV opens its second season on Feb. 24 at Mayakoba, Mexico

The addition of two more former PGA Tour members to the league, Sebastian Munoz and North Palm Beach’s Mito Pereira, was made official Wednesday. As expected, they are joining Torque, the team captained by Jupiter’s Joaquin Niemann. Torque also is adding David Puig, a Spaniard who attended Arizona State and joined LIV Golf when he turned pro in September, giving the league an all-South American team.

Johnson added Uihlein soon after his 4 Aces won the team championship last fall. Patrick Reed and Pat Perez return for 4 Aces. Johnson and Uihlein both live in Jupiter.

Johnson made more than $35 million in prize money on the LIV Golf Series last year by winning the individual and team titles. Uihlein had a breakthrough season, finishing third in the individual standings. He earned $12,814,786 for the season after making $4,043,733 in 10 years on the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka made $8,276,100 and Wolff earned $4,226,167.

The Majesticks will run back the same team from 2022 with co-captains Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter along with Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Changes to Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson teams highlight LIV Golf’s first roster release