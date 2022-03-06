The Hamden Journal

Shake Shack Has a Big Surprise for Bitcoin and Crypto Fans

The day when you can buy your Big Mac at McDonald’s  (MCD) – Get McDonald’s Corporation Report, Whopper at Burger King or shake at Shake Shack  (SHAK) – Get Shake Shack, Inc. Class A Report using bitcoin might be coming soon.

Bitcoin is already making inroads into the fast-food industry. One fast-food chain has rolled out a rewards program to test customers’ interest in cryptocurrencies, which might determine whether it begins accepting bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as payment.

Shake Shack on Friday confirmed on Twitter that it is offering its customers a 15% Boost Reward in the form of bitcoin for those who purchase their orders with a Cash App Cash Card  (SQ) – Get Block Inc Class A Report through March 15.

