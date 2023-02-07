Shailene Woodley’s Three Women Finds a New Home After Being Canceled by Showtime

Three Women has been given a second life.

The upcoming limited series starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin and DeWanda Wise has found a new home at Starz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, Three Women was canceled by Showtime on Jan. 30—the same day the network announced its merger with streamer Paramount+.

What makes the case of Three Women especially interesting is that show had already completed production at the time of its cancelation, meaning its Starz premiere may come sooner rather than later.

According to THR, the series was also shopped to HBO and Prime Video.

E! News reached out to Starz for comment but did not hear back.

In the series, Woodley will play Gia—the embodiment of author Taddeo—who spent 10 years writing and researching the stories of three American women and their distinct sagas of sexual exploration and desires.

GLOW alum Gilpin will play Lina, described in the initial Showtime press release as “a homemaker in suburban Indiana a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.”

Jurassic World Dominion‘s Wise plays Sloane, “a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast in a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story,” while Welsh actress Gabrielle Creevy plays Maggie, “a student in North Dakota who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.”

In addition to Three Women, Showtime also canceled Jon Bernthal‘s American Gigolo and the horror drama Let the Right One In, an adaptation of Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist‘s 2004 novel of the same name. In 2008, Let the Right One In was also adapted into a feature film.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Despite the cancelations, the network also announced plans for three new Dexter spinoffs on Feb. 6, including a second season of Dexter: New Blood.

Not to be outdone, Billions—the Showtime drama series starring Paul Giamatti, which was renewed for a seventh season last year—will be getting four different spinoffs: Billions: London, Billions: Miami, Millions and Trillions.

