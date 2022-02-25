Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reunite in Los Angeles After Breakup

From break up to breakfast.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodger were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, about a week after E! News reported that they had ended their romantic relationship.

One source exclusively told E! News that “they came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together.”

The source confirmed it was just the two of them, but they didn’t “hang out too long.”

After being engaged for over a year, the two eventually called it off, with a separate source telling E! News why it didn’t work out between them.

“They are two very different people,” the second source explained. “They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions,” they said, adding, “They remain supportive of one another and on good terms.”

Want proof of their positive dynamic? Aaron spoke about Shailene on the Pat McAfee Show on Feb. 22, reflecting on their relationship and how he “learned so much” from her.

Romance Rewind: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

“She’s an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind,” he said. “She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable.”

@k80claire / Twitter

Aaron explained, “I think that living a life of gratitude is so important and when you meet your person, life just changes and you can’t possibly not be changed being around those special people.”

The fans suspected that the two spit after the Divergent star was spotted surfing in Malibu without her engagement ring in October 2021.

Yet, Shailene and Aaron were in no rush to make the marriage official, she shared on the Today show in July.

She said on the talk show, “Honestly that’s not even a conversation we’ve had with the world today, we haven’t even talked about it.”

The then-couple spent their year-long engagement traveling the world, enjoying the globe form Montreal to Kentucky. The actress and NFL player kept their relationship private in the beginning, so it is unclear when they first started dating.