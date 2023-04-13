Shai Gilgeous-Alexander floater helps Thunder escape play-in thriller over Pelicans

Shai Gilgeous-Alexande and Brandon Ingram. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Thunder have survived.

Powered by a pair of 30-point performances and a late clutch bucket by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder won a 123-118 play-in thriller over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the play-in tournament. New Orleans saw its season come to a disappointing end on its home court.

The Pelicans opened up a 63-57 halftime lead, but the third quarter was all Oklahoma City. The Thunder scored 39 in the third to enter the fourth with a 96-87 edge. But the Pelicans didn’t back down. They went on a 7-0 run early in the fourth to cut their deficit to 98-96. A Josh Richardson transition dunk gave them a 101-100 lead with 8:00 remaining.

From there, the teams traded buckets as the lead repeatedly changed hands before a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander floater put the the Thunder up for good 115-114 with 28.3 seconds remaining.

Brandon Ingram failed to answer with a missed jumper on the other end, and a pair of Josh Giddey free throws extended OKC’s lead to three. But Ingram gave New Orleans one last late hope.

Two Lu Dort free throws with seven seconds remaining extended the lead to 119-115 before Ingram cut the deficit to one with a quick 3 in transition. But an errant pass out of bounds by Herbert Jones on an in-bounds play with 2.8 seconds left on the Pelicans next possession ensured the they were done.