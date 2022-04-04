Shahs of Sunset Star Mike Shouhed Was Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Violence

Mike Shouhed

Mike Shouhed was recently arrested following an incident allegedly involving domestic violence.

According to arrest records viewed by PEOPLE, the 43-year-old Shahs of Sunset star was taken into police custody on March 27. Officers from the West Valley division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) made the arrest, booking him on a felony charge.

Shouhed was booked at 1:05 a.m the next morning and was released later that day on a $50,000 bond. His court date is July 25 at the Los Angeles Municipal Court, Van Nuys Division.

Shouhed’s attorney, Alex Kessel, addressed the recent arrest in a statement issued to PEOPLE.

“My own investigation reveals no acts of domestic violence was committed by my client,” said Kessel. “I have no doubt Mike will be exonerated. Please honor the presumption of innocence.”

Page Six was the first to report the news of his “intimate partner violence with injury” arrest. According to the outlet, Shouhed also shared several cryptic posts on his now-deleted Instagram.

One of his Instagram Stories reportedly included the following quote, “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

It’s currently unknown who the victim is, but Shouhed is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen.

The Bravo star announced the engagement news during Shahs of Sunset‘s ninth season reunion, which aired last August.

“I actually asked her son his permission to marry his mommy, and I gave him the ring,” he said. “We were in Hawaii, and I planned with the concierge where the most beautiful part of the beach was gonna be.”

When Ben-Cohen spoke about the relationship at the time, she said their “life is amazing.”

“We took one long vacation this year, and I wanted it to be alone with just him. And he said, ‘No, if it’s the only long trip that we’re taking this year, you better bet we’re going to take the kids,’ ” she said.

“While I was tanning and having my drinks, he’s like, ‘I got this.’ Every single night, he bathes my kids, he brushes their teeth. He does stuff that no man, no man does for their kids, let alone step kids. And that’s why I know, this time around is so different,” she shared. “The love and the connection that we have with each other, like I would not be able to live a day without him in my life. Like, honestly, I have told him before, I wouldn’t live without him.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.