Shaeeda Vows to Take Bilal to Court If They Don’t Try for a Baby by Her 40th

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?‘s Shaeeda is ready to become a family of three with husband, Bilal, but he’s pushing back on the prospect of imminent fatherhood.

During this week’s episode, 37-year-old Shaeeda opened up during a video call with her best friend Eutrice about her desire to have kids with Bilal, 42.

She shared how a recent furniture shopping trip took a “left turn” when she suggested they check out some baby items.

Shaeeda later said in a confessional interview, “It’s very clear that when it comes to babies, we are not seeing eye to eye. I’m getting older and I want to see a fertility specialist, but Bilal doesn’t understand why.”

During her call with Eutrice, Shaeeda acknowledged, “Bilal is not interested in having kids right now. He’s not comfortable with trying or looking at baby stuff. He just blanks out completely.”

Eutrice responded, “He should be taking your feelings into consideration as a priority, considering the fact you left your country to come there to be with him.”

She then asked, “So how are you feeling now?”

Shaeeda mentioned the clause in the newlyweds’ prenup that put in writing that she and Bilal must try to conceive by the time she turns 40.

Eutrice looked flabbergasted. “Sorry, did you say when you’re 40? In three years?” she asked. “You can’t put off something like that for the future. I mean, who knows what the future holds, right?”

“Listen Eutrice, this is a [tricky] situation,” Shaeeda explained.

She later added in a confessional: “I get that Bilal doesn’t want to talk about it. But I’m getting older, and I don’t have much time left. The prenup says that we have to try to have a baby by the time I am 40. If he violates the contract, I might have to take him to court. I wanted a traditional marriage. He decided to get on contractual on me, so, this is the price of contracts. You pay.”

90DayFiance screen grab Bilal and Shaeeda

But Eutrice was keeping it real on their video call: “Do you think he wants to have kids, hon?”

“I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he wants to have kids,” Shaeeda said, causing Eutrice to pull an incredulous face

“Don’t give me that eyebrow!” said Shaeeda. “He says he wants us to get to know each other and enjoy life before we have kids. I hope by 39 I can have a baby in my arms.”

Eutrice shared a story of a friend who waited to have children and only to be ghosted by her partner.

“There is going to come a point where you’re not able to bottle up that feeling inside,” she urged. “You need to speak up.”

In her final confessional, Shaeeda made her position clear: “I’ve always assumed that Bilal wanted to wait to have children, but now I’m wondering if he even wants children at all. I don’t want to take a chance on Bilal not wanting kids. I’ll waste the best years of my life. I need answers now, and going to the doctor is something we need to do to prepare for the future.”

The prenup has been a sore subject in conversation for the couple before since Shaeeda felt blindsided when Bilal first brought up the papers given that she moved from Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. to be with him.

“I am in complete shock right now,” she previously confessed. “Before I came here, Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement, and I was adamant that it was not for me. And we didn’t speak about it again. I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy.”

But Bilal countered, “Do you ever plan on cheating on me? Do you ever plan on divorcing me? Okay, well, [the prenup papers] right here doesn’t matter.”

“I feel as if Bilal doesn’t trust me,” Shaeeda said. “I know that when he got married he was thinking like me, like it’s going to be forever — and his wife left him, so I think he has some trust issues, and I feel like I have to pay the price for everything that has happened to him in his past.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.