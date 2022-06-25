Sha’Carri Richardson Fails to Qualify for World Championships in the 100

Sha’Carri Richardson became a sprinting sensation last summer when she won the U.S. Olympic trials’ women’s 100 meters, only to be disqualified for marijuana use. On Thursday, Richardson shockingly failed to qualify in the event for next month’s world championships, the latest stumble in a year of troubles.

Richardson, racing in a first-round heat of the 100 meters Thursday at the USA Track & Field championships in Eugene, Ore., finished in 11.31 seconds. She was fifth in her heat, and missed the cutoff to advance to Friday’s semifinals. The top three in the U.S. will advance to the world championships, also in Eugene, which will be the first such meet ever held in the U.S.