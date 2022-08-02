SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco.

The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night.

In the video, the hooded man can be seen taking several products off their shelves and stuffing them into his pants.

The employee, identified only as Mary, is seen following the man and calling him out.

More from NextShark: Girl, 14, beaten unconscious by older male student in Canada after he made anti-Asian, homophobic remarks

More from NextShark: Man arrested after villagers find naked corpse of woman covered in bite marks in northeast Thailand

“Hey! Hey! Hey! What are you doing?” Mary yells. “Don’t stuff your pants! Take that out!”

Mary also appeared to ask someone to call the police. However, the man was undeterred despite the staff’s attempts to stop him.

Darren Mark Stallcup, who posted the video, recognized Mary for her bravery.

More from NextShark: ‘Shocking amount of pet collars’ found upon rescue of 126 dogs from ‘slaughterhouse’ after Yulin Dog Meat Festival

“Was getting some groceries at my local Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store. Asian American frontline worker (Mary) is NOT afraid,” wrote Stallcup, who is also the founder of The World Peace Movement. “This is not her first rodeo!”

A second video reportedly showed Mary actively following the alleged thief while he was leaving the store. Another worker was heard telling him to “pull them drawers up.”

“Barbarian really showing his ass,” Stallcup said, according to KTVU. “Asian American worker Mary STILL ain’t scared. Going above and beyond the call of duty.”

More from NextShark: Philippines lawmaker submits bill to make ‘ghosting’ a punishable criminal offense

Twitter users both praised Mary and expressed concerns for her safety.

“I feel so bad for those workers. They’re putting themselves at risk of being assaulted. This is a lack of enforcement problem instituted by people who never have to deal with it directly,” one user wrote.

Story continues

Another commented, “Mary you are a saint but it’s not worth it.”

“Sad. Time to start sending the bill to the supervisors and hold them accountable. And if the worker sustains injuries, time to prosecute people in the SF board who support lawlessness,” another noted.

It’s unclear when law enforcement authorities arrived to address the incident. NextShark has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information.

Featured Image via Darren Mark Stallcup