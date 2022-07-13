Sexy aerial act leaves ‘AGT’ judges and viewers mesmerized

During the auditions Tuesday night, married couple Flora and Nico, also known as Duo Rings, performed a mesmerizing and alluring aerial act that had judges , and captivated ( is out due to being sick).

Duo Rings, who were born in Buenos Aires, Argentina said they came to because their dream is to perform their act in Vegas. The husband and wife duo, who have been together for nine years, and married for three and a half, shared, “We are gymnasts, so we created an act together, combining our passion in sports and entertainment, and showing our love.”

As Haley Reinhart’s rendition of Postmodern Jukebox’s “Creep” began to play, Cowell immediately stated, “Great song,” but that was only the start of what became a very impressive act.

Both Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were fascinated by the fact that Flora did a lot of the heavy lifting that, following their performance, Vergara shared, “It was so interesting to see that she was doing the heavy work.” Flora responded, “Well, because women are strong enough to also do the big stuff, you know?”

“It was mesmerizing. It was so elegant. No safety net, nothing. It was incredible,” shared Klum, while Cowell asked, “Who taught you to do this?” The couple said they created everything together from scratch, including the costumes, choreography and elements.

“This felt very different from this kind of act I’ve seen before,” said Cowell, “So the fact that you created this yourself really, to me, makes it more special.”

And, in the end, Flora and Nico received the three yeses they needed to move on to the next round.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

