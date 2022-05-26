Sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey authorized by British prosecutors in UK

Oxygen

Beloved Pastor Slain, Set On Fire By Former Prisoner She Was Mentoring

A Georgia pastor was allegedly fatally stabbed and set on fire last week by a then-former inmate she had been mentoring, her family and police said. Christopher Devonta Griggs, 27, has been charged in the murder of 57-year-old Rev. Marita Harrell, according to officials. He was arrested on Thursday, Newsweek reported. Griggs is also facing six other charges on top of Harrell’s murder, including first-degree arson and removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official, online records