Sex offender arrested for killing spree that left 3 dead in Virginia

A convicted sex offender suspected in three slayings just days apart has been arrested in Virginia, federal authorities said.

Cola Winborne Beale IV, 30, was taken into custody by the US Marshals Service without incident late Wednesday. The Virginia Beach man had been sought in a fire and three murders, including that of his girlfriend, the Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday.

Beale, a convicted sex offender with a history of possessing firearms, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, the newspaper reported.

One of the victims, Czavi’er Hill, 31, also of Virginia Beach, was Beale’s girlfriend, police said.

Neighbors told the newspaper Wednesday that Beale was the son of another victim, Clifton Baxter, 73, although it’s unclear if they were biologically related.

Beale is also accused of killing Downing McLean, 32, whose body was discovered Monday in a Norfolk home. It’s unclear what connection the pair had.

Hill, whose website identified her as a minister and a brand strategist, was discovered dead Thursday after firefighters put out a blaze in a Virginia Beach townhouse, where she was found fatally shot inside, police said.

Baxter was discovered dead from a gunshot wound Friday after a Virginia Beach resident called for a welfare check. Investigators have not released details about how Beale allegedly killed McLean, who was found dead Monday.

Beale, who was placed on Virginia’s sex offender registry in 2018 after a conviction for sexual battery of a minor, had listed his address as the home where Baxter was found, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

A message seeking comment from the US Marshals Service was not immediately returned Thursday. The agency had offered a $10,000 reward earlier Wednesday leading to Beale’s arrest while saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Beale remains held without bond at the Virginia Beach City Jail, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

Beale’s criminal history dates back to 2005 and he has served prison time for armed robbery in addition to his sex crime conviction. Court documents show he last worked at a thrift store, WTKR reported.