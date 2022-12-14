‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max.

The news comes ahead of the release of the final two episodes of Season 2 of the comedy series, which will drop on Dec. 15. The second season originally debuted on Nov. 17.

More from Variety

The series hails from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Per the official logline, it “follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.”

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert are also series regulars in Season 2.

Both Kaling and Noble are executive producers on the series, with Noble also serving as showrunner. Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment also executive produces. Kaling executive produces via Kaling International. Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the series, with Kaling currently under an overall deal there.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.