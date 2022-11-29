‘Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Reneé Rapp Signs With WME – The Hamden Journal

Actor and singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp, known for her breakout role on HBO Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls, has signed with WME in all areas.

Rapp portrays Leighton, a fourth-generation legacy student at the prestigious New England Essex College in The Sex Lives of College Girls, a breakout role which marked her television debut. The series is currently airing its second season.

On the music side, Rapp recently signed with Interscope Records and released her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, on November 11. She will have her first late-night talk show live performance on November 29 on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Rapp is then scheduled to perform solo concerts in LA (12/6), NYC (12/13), Boston (12/15) and Atlanta (12/18).

On the theater side, Rapp made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She had previously won Best Performance by an Actress at the 2018 Jimmy Awards for her role in Big Fish.

Rapp continues to be repped by Adam Mersel of Immersive Management, Lisa Socransky Austin, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.