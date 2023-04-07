‘Sex/Life’ Canceled After Two Seasons On Netflix – The Hamden Journal

The end has come for Netflix’s Sex/Life. The streamer is not moving forward with a third season of the dramedy series starring Sarah Shahi, Margaret Odette, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

According to a Netflix spokesperson, the second season brought the series to a natural close, wrapping up the storyline for key characters whose relationships come to a happy conclusion, adding the streamer is proud of the show and the work put in to it by producers, cast and crew.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, Sex/Life—inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easto— tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Rukeyser served as showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer. Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley also executive produce.

There has been speculation for awhile that Season 2, which was released last month by Netflix, would be its last.

Series star Shahi was recently announced as the lead of ABC pilot Judgement, from former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco and 20th Television. As we previously reported, Shahi had been in talks for the project since January as ABC and producers worked through her commitment on Sex/Life. She would have been able to reprise her role on Sex/Life, if the show had been renewed, subject to availability, as she is in first position on Judgement.

Shahi detailed her struggles with show’s second season on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast earlier this month. “I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season,” Shahi said. “I’m not going to put it [the show] down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” Shahi said. She also predicted that she was “never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this.”

Rukeyser is working with Netflix on a new project, we hear.