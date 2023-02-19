‘Sex Education’ Star Emma Mackey Leaving Netflix Series After Season 4 – The Hamden Journal

Emma Mackey is saying goodbye to Sex Education after four seasons. While attending the BAFTA Awards where she won the Rising Star award, the Netflix star revealed that she was exiting the series and would not come back for a potential Season 5.

“Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week!” she told RadioTimes. “No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

Mackey had previously revealed that she would be taking a step back in Season 4 and her character would reportedly not be as prevalent.

“It feels very familiar! And it’s a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there’s… I’m not in it as consistently,” she said ahead of filming Season 4. “But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back. And yeah, I’m intrigued to know what’s going to happen – because I also don’t know. I’m also finding out as we go along, so it’ll be fun!”

Mackey is not the only Sex Education star moving on from the series after Season 4. Ncuti Gatwa, who also co-stars with Mackey in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, recently wrapped filming his character of Eric.

“Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength,” he shared in an Instagram post.

Gatwa’s next television role is becoming the 15th doctor in the long-running Doctor Who series.

Season 4 of Sex Education also saw a major cast shakeup with multiple actors exiting the series which include Rakhee Thakrar, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Simone Ashley.