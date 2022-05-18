‘Sex Education’ Indie Eleven Producing ‘Ten Pound Poms’ For BBC/Stan – The Hamden Journal

Sex Education producer Eleven is behind a British/Australian drama series about a group of expats in the 1950s for the BBC and Aussie SVoD Stan.

The Stranger and Brassic writer Danny Brocklehurst is penning Ten Pound Poms, a rare co-production between the British and Australian networks.

The six-parter, which films shortly in Australia, follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. At the heart of the drama is the Roberts family, who try to look for ways to make the best of their situation but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined. And they aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding the truth.

Sex Education indie Eleven is producing, having been behind the Netflix global smash that has made the careers of the likes of new Doctor Who Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa.

Established British writer Brocklehurst described Ten Pound Poms as a “big bold character piece about what it means to start again, to be an outsider in a new land.”

“The assisted migration programme is a little-known part of British and Australian history but offers endless stories about the people who travelled to the other side of the world in search of a better life,” he added.

Ten Pound Poms was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama. Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan, Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, and Olivia Trench co-executive produce the series. Joining Brocklehurst on the writing team are Ryan Griffen, Smita Bhide and Ava Pickett. Sony Pictures Television (SPT) will distribute worldwide.