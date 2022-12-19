Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’ Fox TMZ Special – The Hamden Journal

In October, newly minted Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said that TMZ had the potential to become a “huge entertainment studio”.

The network has now unveiled its next TMZ special with the provocatively titled Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

The special will explore the former Laker and Clipper’s troubled relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Odom was married to Kardashian between 2009 and 2016. He appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the couple had their own spinoff Khloe & Lamar, although in October 2015, he was hospitalized in a comatose state after being discovered unconscious in Nevada brothel Love Ranch.

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians features an interview with Odom, who in the trailer (which you can see above), says, “drugs was my girlfriend” and “the stories y’all don’t know is crazy”.

He opens up about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage.

The special airs on Monday January 2 at 9pm.

It is exec produced by Harvey Levin, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Ryan Regan and Jess Fusco.

It is the latest special to air on Fox after UFOs: The Pentagon Proof and Who Really Killed Michael Jackson? in addition to tabloid’s syndicated TV show TMZ on TV, which airs on Fox’s owned and operated stations.

TMZ was founded by former KCBS-TV Los Angeles correspondent Harvey Levin and the late Telepictures executive Jim Paratore in 2005.

It was acquired last year from then-WarnerMedia, handing Fox control of TMZ’s linear, digital and experiential assets. Terms of the deal weren’t re­leased but TMZ is val­ued at less than $50 mil­lion, peo­ple fa­mil­iar with the mat­ter said.

“We feel there’s an opportunity for TMZ to be a huge entertainment studio,” said Wade. “21st Century Fox has allowed us to invest and acquire at a time when other networks are consolidating and spending less.”