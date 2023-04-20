Sevilla vs Manchester United, Europa League quarter-final live: score and latest updates

08:24 PM

21 min – Sevilla 1 Man Utd 0 (3-2 agg)

“With this crowd, United must feel like they are playing 13 players at the moment,” says the BT Sport commentator. I don’t think it’s that loud and surely it’s 12 men anyway?

He’s a question: would it be better to play 11 vs 12 in an empty stadium or 11 vs 11 in a full, away stadium.

08:22 PM

19 min – Sevilla 1 Man Utd 0 (3-2 agg)

Still a long, long way to go in this game. United need to not lose their heads, but we are seeing a few full-blooded challenges as Sabitzer fouls Marcao.

08:20 PM

17 min – Sevilla 1 Man Utd 0 (3-2 agg)

Another mix-up between De Gea and Maguire as a long ball comes over. Maguire eventually clears the danger, but it looked a bit hairy for a while…

Meanwhile, Telegraph Sport’s James Ducker on that goal.

08:16 PM

14 min – Sevilla 1 Man Utd 0 (3-2 agg)

Wan-Bissaka gives away a free kick about 22 yards out…

It’s all a bit of a mess for United at the moment. Rakitic makes a mess of it himself, though, hammering it into the wall.

08:14 PM

12 min – Sevilla 1 Man Utd 0 (3-2 agg)

United need to make sure they aren’t frantic here. In fairness, it’s not the type of game they can just settle into or at least it doesn’t feel like it.

08:13 PM

10 min – Sevilla 1 Man Utd 0 (3-2 agg)

The crowd are up now and Man Utd’s job is harder than it was a few moments ago. De Gea and Maguire both to blame for that, I think. Maguire was under pressure and De Gea shouldn’t have passed to him there, under that much pressure.

08:11 PM

GOAAAAL! Sevilla take an early lead!

It’s a howler from Maguire…… a terrible mistake trying to play out from the back. He passes back to De Gea who then gives it back to him, with three white shirts around him.

He then passes it – or tries to – first time but only manages to find one of those white shirts and En-Nesyri slots home past De Gea. It was a difficult one to deal with but Maguire (and De Gea probably) should be better than that.

Story continues

Sevilla 1 Man Utd 0 (3-2 agg)

08:09 PM

6 min – Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0 (2-2 agg)

United with a bit more of the ball so far. Antony glides out on the right before sending in a cross-field ball to Sancho on the other sideline who cannot control the ball.

08:07 PM

4 min – Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0 (2-2 agg)

It’s a good ball from the right from Eriksen, who takes the free-kick, but Sevilla manage to clear the danger.

08:05 PM

3 min – Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0 (2-2 agg)

Marcao pushes Sabitzer over the sideline and it’s a clear foul despite Sevilla’s protests.

08:02 PM

1 min – Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0 (2-2 agg)

Sevilla think they have a corner early on but the referee says nope.

08:02 PM

KICK OFF!

Manchester United get the game under way, in red shirt, black shorts and white socks.

08:01 PM

Here we go…

Captains Jesus Navas and Harry Maguire swap pendants in the centre circle and we are only moments away from kick-off.

07:56 PM

Paul Scholes on United: “They’ve got to defend properly if they want to win this game”

Yep. It has undone them before and my feeling is that it will do so again.

07:51 PM

A reminder of the teams for this evening

07:48 PM

The warm-ups increasing in their intensity

Predictions for this evening? I think United will struggle. Possibly a one-goal defeat on the evening. It’s currently 2-2 on aggregate after the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

07:43 PM

Will be a lively atmosphere this evening

Can United deal with it?

07:38 PM

Alex Telles on the Sevilla bench today

He is, of course, on loan from… Manchester United.

Alex Telles of Sevilla signs autographs prior to the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal first leg match between Manchester United and Sevilla FC at Old Trafford on April 13, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom – Ash Donelon/Getty Images

07:34 PM

Rashford back in the squad tonight

But will he play a part? Being on the bench Ten Hag will hope they can get the job done without him, though a 20-minute runout may be welcome. Still, that is in something like an ideal world and it could well be a tricky evening.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 20, 2023 in Seville, – Ash Donelon/Getty Images

07:17 PM

Sevilla are, of course, no strangers to the latter stages of this tournament

In its current guise and previously as the Uefa Cup. They are, in fact, the most successful team in the competition’s history with six titles in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020. Astonishing, really.

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany – August 21, 2020 Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos celebrates winning the Europa League Final with the trophy, as play resumes behind closed doors followin – REUTERS

07:09 PM

United’s record against Sevilla is not great

They had not played them until 2018 when they faced them in the Champions League, drawing away and then losing at home in the last 16 tie, Jose Mourinho’s men crashing out of the competition in abject fashion.

They were then eliminated by Sevilla in the quarter-finals (played over one leg due to Covid) in Cologne in Germany, losing 2-1.

They were so close to winning in the first leg but threw away a 2-0 lead to draw and come here without the advantage they should have. Work to do be done.

06:54 PM

The teams are in

Sevilla

Starting XI: Bono, Navas, Bade, Marcao, Acuna, Gudelj, Regers, Rakitic, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Lamela

Substitutes: Dmitrovic, Alex Telles, Rekik, Suso, Mir, Nianzou, Torres, Gomez, Gil, Flores

Manchester United

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Eriksen, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Antony, Martial, Sancho

Substitutes: Rashford, Malacia, Fred, Shaw, Weghorst, Pellistri, Butland, Elanga, Vitek, Iqbal

03:26 PM

Erik ten Hag is about to find out what Man Utd are really playing for

By Mike McGrath

By the time Manchester United players next walk through the doors of their homes, they will have a clear picture of whether the feel-good factor that Erik ten Hag has forged will continue for the rest of the campaign.

The schedule for a team in the latter stages of cup competitions is intense. Training at Carrington, which included Marcus Rashford returning from injury, before flying to Seville on the eve of their Europa League quarter-final. Then fly to London after the game, base themselves in Teddington to prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton. Ten Hag’s players will get home at the end of the weekend after shaping the final six weeks of their campaign.

Victory at either Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium or Wembley over those four days will put them within sight of a second trophy this season, which looked remote after the disastrous start to their campaign. One, maybe two, more memorable days for supporters to enjoy in the new era for the club under Ten Hag and possibly new owners.

Two defeats in four days would not erase the fine work of Ten Hag in the eight months, with the Carabao Cup secured and the bulk of the work done to return to the Champions League with a top-four finish. They should be back with Europe’s elite next season even if they limp over the line.

Manchester United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag addresses a press conference at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville on April 19, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Europa league quarter final second leg football match between Sevilla and Manchester United – Cristina Quicler/AFP

But there will be a danger of the campaign falling a little flat if merely staying above Tottenham and Newcastle is all they are playing for from now until the summer. During their revival they have looked unstoppable and as confidence started growing in Ten Hag’s squad, there was an expectation they would beat the likes of Sevilla and Brighton playing at their best.

At least players returning from injury have given United a morale boost ahead of flying out to Spain, with Rashford able to train again following his groin injury against Everton 11 days ago. Just the sight of their top scorer on the practice pitches of Carrington gives a lift to a team that lost Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to injury in the first leg against Sevilla. Luke Shaw was also back after a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury, giving options in defence where Ten Hag has been badly hit.

Marcel Sabitzer is also available after missing the weekend win at Nottingham Forest, his presence welcomed as Bruno Fernandes is suspended to face the record six-time Europa League champions.

After letting a two-goal lead slip at Old Trafford, the evenly-poised tie is expected to start in warm conditions for this time of the year, temperatures could be 27 degrees on the evening of the tie. Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic has also warned United to expect a hostile atmosphere, that many players will not have experienced such a welcome before and it will be down to Casemiro and David De Gea to tell them. Their last meeting away from Old Trafford was on neutral ground during the Covid-hit season.