‘Severance’ Renewed For Season 2 By Apple TV+ – The Hamden Journal

Severance will return for more at Apple TV+, which has renewed the workplace thriller starring Adam Scott for a second season. The series comes from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the renewal news comes ahead of the season one finale titled “The We We Are,” which will drop Friday, April 8, on Apple TV+.

In Severance Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” said Stiller. “It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance’ to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, ‘Severance’ has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

Severance also features Patricia Arquette, John Tuturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

The series is written and created by Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Arquette and Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.