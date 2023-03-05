‘Severance,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Win Big at WGA Awards: Full Winners List

“Severance,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Women Talking” took home top prizes at the Writers Guild of America Awards, Hollywood’s final awards ceremony before next week’s 95th Oscars.

The WGAs were not televised but rather held at concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York City. “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James hosted the West Coast edition, while comedian Michelle Buteau (“First Wives Club,” “The Circle”) led the New York festivities.

A bellwether for the Academy Awards, the WGAs often foreshadow the Oscar winners for original and adapted screenplay. Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” maintained its frontrunner status and picked up yet another major Guild award after winning top prizes from the Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild. Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” won the WGA Award for adapted screenplay.

On the television side, “Severance” won for both drama series and new series, “The Bear” won for comedy series and “The White Lotus” won for limited series.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2023 Writers Guild of America Awards below.

Original Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“The Menu”

“Nope”

“Tár”

Adapted Screenplay

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“She Said”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Documentary Screenplay

“2nd Chance”

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

“Last Flight Home”

“Moonage Daydream”

“¡Viva Maestro!”

Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Severance”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

New Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Andor”

“Bad Sisters”

“The Bear”

“Severance”

Limited Series

“The Dropout”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The Staircase”

“The White Lotus”

Episodic Animation

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” – “The Simpsons”

“The Pain Garden” – “Tuca & Bertie”

“Pixelated and Afraid” – “The Simpsons”

“Rectify” – “Undone”

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” – “The Simpsons”

Episodic Drama

“A Hard Way to Go” – “Ozark”

“The End of Everything” – “The Good Fight”

“Plan and Execution” – “Better Call Saul”

“The Prick” – “Bad Sisters”

“Rock and Hard Place” – Better Call Saul

“The We We Are” – Severance

Episodic Comedy

“The Beginning” – “Grace and Frankie”

“Braciole” – “The Bear”

“Private School” – “What We Do in the Shadows”

“The One, The Only” – “Hacks”

“Wide Net” – “Reservations Dogs”

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Pause With Sam Jay”

“Saturday Night Live”

Comedy/Variety Specials

“The National Memorial Day Concert”

“Stand Out: an LGBTQ+ Celebration”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

“Heart of the Matter”

“Honor Society”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Torn Hearts”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Baking It”

“Capital One College Bowl”

“Jeopardy!”

“Weakest Link”

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives”

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

“A Perilous Journey” – “The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“Thursday” – “Life by Ella”

“Pilot” – “Amber Brown”

“Prison or Palace” – “Life by Ella”

“Test Subject Thirteen” – “Circuit Breakers”

Short Form New Media

“Breakwater”

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“Three Busy Debras”

Documentary Script — Current Events

“Episode Two: Resilience” – “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” PBS

“Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools” – “Vice News Tonight”

“Lies, Politics and Democracy” – “Frontline”

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

“Episode Two: An American (1775-1790)” – “Benjamin Franklin,” PBS

“Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings-1938)” – “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” PBS

“Lucy and Desi”

“Ocean Invaders” – “Nova”

“Pelosi’s Power” – “Frontline”

“Plague at the Golden Gate” – “American Experience,” PBS

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Massacre in Buffalo” – “CBS Weekend News”

“Shooting at Robb Elementary” – “World News Tonight With David Muir”

“Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border” – “World News Tonight With David Muir”

“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi” – “CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell”

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“Battle for Ukraine” – “20/20”

“City of Lions” – “60 Minutes”

“The Green Jacket – Golf’s Ultimate Prize” – “CBS Saturday Morning”

“Harvest of War” – “60 Minutes”

“The Longest Running Oil Spill” – “60 Minutes”

“Targeting Americans” – “60 Minutes”

Digital News

“America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart,” Vice

“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer,” HuffPost

“I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas,” Vice

“The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban,” Slate

“What’s So Scary About a Transgender Child,” Vox

Radio/Audio Documentary

“Dr. GIFT” – “One Year: 1995”

“Like a Lion with No Teeth” – “Crime Show”

“Making Sense: How Sound Becomes Hearing” – “Unexplainable”

“The Most Famous Poet No One Remembers” – “Decoder Ring”

“No Peace” – “Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots”

“The Ultimate Field Trip” – “One Year: 1986”

“The War in Jennifer Weiss” – “Crime Show”

Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

“CBS World News Roundup”

“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made a Difference,” CBS Radio

“Newsline – 11am 9/9/22,” CBS Radio

“World News This Week – Week of September 9, 2022,” ABC Radio

“World News This Year 2021,” ABC News Radio

Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“2021 Law and Justice Year End Reports” – ABC News Radio

“Was the Women’s March Successful?” – “The Waves”

“WCBS Author Talks Summer Reads” – WCBS Radio

“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF” – “The Waves”

“You Will Be Found: The Impact of Dear Evan Hansen” – (“Somalia Suffering From Starvation” – “Perspective”) ABC Audio

On-Air Promotion

“Amazon Bessemer Campaign: This Time I’m Voting Yes; Union Difference; Union Yes,” Facebook

“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth,” CBS News

