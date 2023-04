Several people have been shot outside a funeral home in Washington, DC, police said.

The shooting broke out about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Stewart Funeral Home in northeast Washington.

Police urged people in the area to look out for a green vehicle fleeing the scene.





Several people have been reported shot outside a funeral home in Washington, DC, Tuesday. John Henry/WUSA9





It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had been shot.