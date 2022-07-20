Several injured after American Airlines flight hits turbulence

Reuters

U.S. CDC recommends Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended use of Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the decision “expanded the options available” to U.S. adults for vaccinations. The recommendation came after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously backed the shot, a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine as two-dose primary vaccination series.