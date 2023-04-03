Several Honda models, Jeep Wranglers among 393,000 recalled cars this week. Check recalls here.

The latest round of vehicle recalls posted in the last week by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration features leaking fuel tanks, torn air bags and defective side-view mirrors. Honda and Chrysler account for most of the 393,427 cars recalled in the past week.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search the NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Honda side-view mirrors can fall off

Honda is recalling 330,318 vehicles because heating pads behind both side-view mirrors may not be bonded properly, which could lead to the mirror glass falling out and increasing the risk of a crash.

The agency said the recalled vehicles don’t comply with rear visibility requirements.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2022 Odyssey

2020-2022 Passport

2020-2021 Pilot

2020-2021 Ridgeline

No crashes or injuries have been reported in connection to the recall, according to an NHTSA report.

Owner notification letters offering a free repair are expected to be sent out on May 8, according to the report.

Jeep Wrangler fuel tanks could leak

Chrysler, the maker of Jeep vehicles, said an “unnecessary and unused frame stud” on as many as 57,885 Jeep vehicles could pierce the fuel tank and lead to a fire.

Chrysler in a NHTSA report said 58% of the recalled vehicles are expected to have the unneeded part.

Recalled vehicles:

According to the recall report, Chrysler had not been aware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue as of March 9.

Affected owners can expect to be notified of the recall on May 12, according to the report, and will be offered a free removal of the frame stud.

Audi EV airbags could tear

Volkswagen is recalling 5,224 of its Audi electric vehicles over air bags that could tear during a crash and leave the occupants more vulnerable to injury, the manufacturer said in an NHTSA recall report.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV (4,324 vehicles)

2022-2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback (900 vehicles)

“In a crash with head curtain airbag deployment, the airbag could deform the door seal and expose the metal inlay within the seal,” the report said. “ If the exposed metal tears the airbag, the airbag would not be able to protect occupants as designed, increasing the risk of injury.”

Volkswagen said it would offer affected owners a free repair on or before May 19. The manufacturer is not been aware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue, according to the recall report.

