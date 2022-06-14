Seven hurt after school bus taking students home crashes on busy Maryland highway

Seven people were injured, including four children, after a school bus taking students home crashed into another vehicle on a busy Maryland highway Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The bus was carrying about 25 students when it collided with a car around 3 p.m. on Maryland Route 198 between Route 32 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Anne Arundel County police told WBAL.

After the collision the bus ran off the right side of the highway and into a wooded area, hitting trees, cops said. All students were safely evacuated from the bus.

There were a total of seven victims from the bus and the car. Three adults and four juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The bus driver and several students from Meade Middle School were transported to a local hospital for treatment, WTTG reported.

Parents were notified of the crash by Anne Arundel County Public Schools and were asked to meet the middle-schoolers at a nearby location.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.