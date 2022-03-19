Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard endorses a successor: Saint Peter’s Shaheen Holloway

SAN DIEGO — It may well be Kevin Willard’s final act as Seton Hall basketball’s head coach, and what a whopper it was.

After the Pirates got drummed out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament by TCU, asked to respond to speculation that he will be taking the vacancy at Maryland, Willard spoke honestly and in all likelihood prophetically about what comes next for the program.

He endorsed former right-hand man Shaheen Holloway, who is fresh off leading Saint Peter’s to a first-round upset of Kentucky, as his successor.

Here is the full text of his response:

“I’ll give you exactly what I can tell you. I have an agent who I haven’t talked to yet. I don’t know who he’s talking to. I have absolutely no idea. But when I get home, I’ll talk to my agent and discuss things.

“I’ve had three different agents in the last month. So my original agent I’ve had for 12 years (Jordan Bazant) went to TV broadcasting. I’ll be honest with you: If I’m not here next year I’d love if Shaheen Holloway is here — that would be the happiest thing to happen to me.”

When asked for his reaction to the Kentucky stunner and what Holloway has achieved at Saint Peter’s, Willard was effusive.

“I tell you what, I think that’s the happiest I’ve been,” he said. “I’ve never watched a game so closely and so intently.”

The two worked side by side for three years at Iona and eight at Seton Hall, rebuilding both programs from the ashes.

“I’ve never been so happy for a young man who when I hired him at Iona, he was an assistant at St. Pat’s,” Willard said. “And he has unbelievable knowledge of the game, unbelievable thirst for the game. He’s a tremendous person, a tremendous teacher and he’s going to be a tremendous leader for many, many years to come. It was one of my best days as a head coach.”

It should be noted that Holloway does not need Willard’s endorsement. He already is a favorite son, having starred on the last Hall team to make the Sweet 16, in 2000. He has a great relationship with current Seton Hall athletics director Bryan Felt, who hired him at Saint Peter’s in 2018. And any skepticism about Holloway’s fitness for a Big East job that might have lingered among other Pirate power brokers evaporated the minute he cut down the net at the MAAC Tournament.

There will be no “national” coaching search when Willard leaves. No search firm. No need. Holloway is the perfect fit. The favorite son doesn’t even have to change residences.

In sum, although Willard’s response sure seems like a breech of protocol because Saint Peter’s has a Round of 32 game Saturday against Murray State — and because it reeks of having a foot out the door while preparing for the season’s biggest game — he basically vocalized what everyone on both sides of the Seton Hall-Saint Peter’s relationship already knew.

Remember, Saint Peter’s athletics director Rachelle Paul came from the Hall. So did Holloway’s top assistant, Ryan Whalen, and several administrators in the athletic department of the Jersey City school.

They all knew the score. Now the public knows it, too.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected]

