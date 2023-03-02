Seth Meyers Can't Believe This Nasty Name Tucker Carlson Called Trump

Seth Meyers was astonished by one of the names Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump in a private text message.

In the text to his producer, Alex Pfeiffer, on Jan. 6, 2021, Carlson allegedly said Trump was “a demonic force, a destroyer, but he’s not going to destroy us.” That detail was revealed in a court filing last month from Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion over its coverage of the 2020 election.

“I don’t even think I’ve ever called Trump a demonic force. That’s worse than anything I’ve ever said about Trump,” Meyers said Wednesday on “Late Night.”

Watch below on “Late Night.”

