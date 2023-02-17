Seth MacFarlane Developing Series ‘The Shrouded College’ Peacock – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Graphic novel series The Shrouded College is in the works as a TV series after Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and UCP secured the rights. The project is set up at Peacock.

The Shrouded College series is an interconnected set of seven adventure-horror stories that will be published in comic and graphic novel formats over the next several years. Taken together, the series tells the stories of various characters enlisted to become secret agents fighting a supernatural cold war on the side of the Shrouded College, a down-and-out organization on the edge of destruction.

The first graphic novel in the series, Hell to Pay, was published by Image Comics in November 2022 and tthe second installment, The Bloody Dozen, will publish in late 2023.

The book series comes from Charles Soule and Will Sliney, who will exec produce the project alongside MacFarlane, Erica Huggins and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald for Fuzzy Door.

Soule is the author of a number of comics for Marvel, DC and Lucasfilm including Daredevil, Death of Wolverine and Darth Vader as well as a run on She-Hulk that served as inspiration for the Disney+ television show. He is also a creative consultant for Lucasfilm across the Star Wars universe.

Sliney has drawn characters from Star Wars and Spider-Man and produced and starred in series such as Sky’s Draw With Will and RTE’s Will Sliney’s Storytellers. He is the co-founder of Pioneertown Productions.

USG’s Creative Acquisitions and IP Management team, led by Jordan Moblo, alongside Fuzzy Door President Erica Huggins struck the deal.

It is the latest project from Family Guy creator MacFarlane via his mega deal with NBCUniversal and its studio Universal Studio Group.

His company Fuzzy Door is behind Hulu’s The Orville, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey as well as a TV adaptation of his movie Ted, also for Peacock, which aired his series The End Is Nye, hosted by Bill Nye. It is also adaptations of novel All Our Wrongs Today and sci-fi short film Skywatch as well as an animated take on Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, Good Times, for Netflix and a limited series based on The Winds of War as well as a feature film reboot of Revenge of the Nerds.

Soule and Sliney are repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company and Eric Feig of Feig Finkel. Fuzzy Door is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.