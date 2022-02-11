2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers roster after the big James Harden trade

Every time a player gets traded, it can be an emotional time. A player has to move, they have to leave their teammates who they built a relationship with, and leave a city where they felt appreciated by the fan base for their contributions.

Seth Curry was an important member of the Philadelphia 76ers as he was a big shooter playing next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in his first season with the team. He had a big postseason where he shot 50.6% from deep and he had big games where he lit it up from deep.

Curry was shooting 40% from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 season with the Sixers despite the Simmons situation, but he was moved to the Brooklyn Nets in the trade that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. In 102 games for the Sixers, all starts, he averaged 13.6 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 42.6% from deep.

He took to Instagram on Friday to say his goodbyes to the Sixers as he now joins the Nets.

This was a trade that had to be made as the Sixers got their guy in Harden, but Curry was also an important piece for the Sixers as a shooter. Now, they will have to try and replace his shooting either in-house or by scouring the buyout market.

