Sixers 3 goals: Willie Cauley-Stein needs to prove himself as a backup

The Ben Simmons era is over for the Philadelphia 76ers after the star guard had himself a very tough postseason run in 2021 and he requested a trade in the following offseason. The Sixers wanted him to return, but he did not play a game for Philadelphia in 2021-22 due to not being mentally ready.

There were a lot of things that were said a lot of tough situations that transpired with Simmons and the Sixers, but the team kept it business as usual. Despite all of the drama surrounding him, Philadelphia was still able to have success on the floor as they are currently 12 games over .500.

Simmons was then packaged to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden finally ending the saga. Seth Curry was sent to the Nets as well and he talked to Nick Friedell of ESPN about the Simmons saga and whether he needs to apologize to him for what went down during their time with the Sixers.

Curry told Friedell:

“Business is business,” Curry told ESPN after Thursday’s shootaround. “I said from day [one], even when he was out early in the season, people were asking me if I feel like, if Ben comes back, should he apologize to us or whatever? I understand the business; he doesn’t need to apologize to anybody. When he’s on the court, I know he’s going to do his job and he’s going to do what he does. So I understand the business. He was doing what he felt was best for himself business-wise and personal-wise. “And the team’s going to do the same thing as far as making trades or whatever, so I understand it, I’ve been around it; I don’t take anything personal. When we’re on the court, we’re teammates. Everything’s fine. And we depend on each other to do good things. There’s been nothing negative he’s done to me personally, so I’m fine.”

The Simmons saga will always be one that will be scrutinized even after the trade. At this point, everybody will have their eyes on the situation with the Nets to see how Simmons responds to all of the drama surrounding himself for the past couple of months. Brooklyn and Philadelphia will meet on March 10 at the Wells Fargo Center.

