NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics blowing out the short-handed Nets

There will always be questions and scrutiny surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, but even more so now after their acquisition of Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year old 3-time All-Star has yet to play in the 2021-22 season as he continues to work through his mental health, but when he is right, he is tough to stop.

As everybody has their eyes on the Nets and the Sixers, there were some comments made by Sixers guard Danny Green about Simmons’ relationship with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Green said they weren’t very cordial with each other, but Curry was confused by the statement.

The new Nets guard responded to Green’s comments per Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“The relationship was fine,” Curry said. “He wasn’t around. So I don’t know what [Green] meant by that. ‘Wasn’t cordial,’ I don’t know what that means, but the relationship was fine. He just wasn’t around so we didn’t see him a lot or we didn’t talk a lot. But as far as now, he’s on my [team]. I went to battle with him last year, we did a lot of good stuff and I’m going to go to war with who I’m going to go to war with and who’s on my team, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there with him and doing good stuff.”

Curry did shoot 45% from deep in the 2020-21 season playing next to Simmons so they do have a good relationship, on the court at least, and they know how to play with each other. Whenever Simmons does get on the floor, it will be interesting to see how he works next to Curry again and the rest of the Nets.

