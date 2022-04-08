Seth Beer, C.J. Abrams among top pickups

Hey, great job drafting that fantasy baseball roster. But now that we have a few games in the books, let’s blow it up!

Today we offer a six-pack of potential pickups to enhance your lineups, each of them available in a majority of Yahoo leagues. We begin with a player we’ve already hyped a time or two …

Seth Beer is a crisp and refreshing slugger with delightful citrus notes and surprising bite — the perfect Util for spring and summer (4.45/5.00).

Here’s what he did on opening night:

He was terrific at Triple-A last season, slashing .287/.398/.511 with 16 homers and 33 doubles over 435 plate appearances. He’s also a willing walker without too much swing-and-miss in his game. The universal DH opened an everyday spot for Beer and he wasted no time proving his worth. Expect him to contribute respectable power with a useful average.

CJ Abrams forced his way onto San Diego’s opening day roster with an outstanding spring (.324 AVG, 2 HR, 3 SB), showcasing defensive versatility along the way. He’s a good bet to handle the heavy side of a platoon arrangement initially, or perhaps fill a super-utility role resulting in significant usage. Abrams swiped 28 bags and hit .343/.398/.529 in 76 career minor league games, so he clearly has the potential to be a massive fantasy contributor. There’s a decent chance he’ll gain eligibility at 2B and OF soon enough.

CJ Abrams should make a fantasy baseball impact soon enough. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

If you play in a deep, competitive league with a tight bench, you’re definitely gonna need players who can be slotted at multiple positions. Wilmer Flores fits that description and he should receive plenty of playing time over the next 5-6 week while Evan Longoria (finger) is sidelined. Flores cleared the fence 18 times last season in 436 plate appearances and he won’t be a batting average liability. He belongs to the Josh Harrison category of player, who can essentially serve as a fantasy multi-tool, filling whatever roster need you might have on a given day.

Goodness, Spencer Strider was nasty on opening day. He annihilated the Reds with triple-digit heat, striking out five batters over two perfect innings. Look at this nonsense:

He’s an immediate pickup in any league using holds. Strider actually has the look of a pitcher who can be useful for fantasy purposes regardless of his role. He struck out 153 hitters across 94.0 minor league innings last year, so there wasn’t anything fluky about his opening night stat line. This is the sort of fastball/mustache combo we fully endorse.

Huascar Ynoa, SP, Atlanta Braves (46%)

Anyone taking advantage of friendly early-season matchups should be looking hard at Huascar Ynoa. He gets the Nationals early next week and he’s coming off a solid spring (2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP). Ynoa whiffed 100 batters in 91.0 frames for the Braves last year, thanks to high-90s heat and a vicious slider:

It’s hard to not like his high-quality stuff as well as the team context. Add as needed.

David Robertson, RP, Chicago Cubs (28%)

This one shouldn’t require much explaining. David Robertson handled the ninth for the Cubs on opening day, earning a save while facing the top of Milwaukee’s batting order. He’s an immediate pickup for anyone chasing saves. Mychal Givens and Rowan Wick shared the eighth for Chicago. For now, this team’s bullpen hierarchy appears to be settled.