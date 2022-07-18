Sesame Place Issues A Statement With The Intent To Require Training To Avoid Future Incidents Of Bias – The Hamden Journal

Sesame Place is in hot water.

Comms director at The Frontline, Leslie Mac, posted a video to social media about how a four year old girl and a friend (both Black children) were ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume, when the kids had their arms extended for high-fives and hugs. The performer did wave to visitors standing around the children.

#BabyPaige & her cute lil friends went to @SesamePlace this weekend to celebrate Paige’s 4th birthday & this is how #SesamePlace treated these beautiful Black children. I’m HOT. pic.twitter.com/wATjpRzUF1 — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 17, 2022

The mother of the girl posted the video to Instagram.

Many dismissed the incident as an unintentional mistake, that is until similar videos of characters ignoring Black kids popped up on social media.

Sesame Place issued a statement to social media this past weekend in which they claimed to have spoken to the family, apologized, and invited them back to the park. However, Mac says the conversation never happened.

THEY HAVE NOT INVITED THE KIDS BACK FOR ANYTHING. This statement is the first & only time the family heard about this offer & Sesame Place has cut off email communications. The entire statement is a lie. https://t.co/RrtJ4mJbwV — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 18, 2022

Sesame Workshop, a Sesame Place licensed partner said in a statement on social media, “We have been in contact with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests.”

The children’s theme park followed up with their own statement on social media. “We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it’s not ok. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests.”

Several celebrities and high profile people reacted to the incident.

This is absolutely HEARTBREAKING! 💔 These two young Queens did NOT deserve to be blatantly singled out and ignored by this #SesameStreet character! @SesamePlace MUST address their staff’s disgusting behavior! 🎥: IG/__jodiii__ pic.twitter.com/07shnhEGvM — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 18, 2022

Singer Kelly Rowland took to social media to voice her opinion.