Service station posts ‘we hate our gas prices too’ sign as fuel costs near $5 a gallon

A Minnesota gas station is letting its customers know it feels for them as national fuel prices continue to skyrocket.

“We hate our gas prices too,” the owners of Murphy’s Service Center posted on the sign outside the St. Anthony station — where prices spiked to $4.72 a gallon last week, WCCO-TV reported.

Gas-station owner Chuck Graff told the outlet, “It’s just kind of our way of letting the customers know that we feel their pain.”

The acknowledgment comes as the national fuel-cost average leaped to nearly $5 per gallon, with gas prices hitting a record-high in the US over the past straight 13 days.

Meanwhile, 21 states, as well as Washington, DC, have topped $5 per gallon for unleaded.

“If you don’t have humor about it, you’re just going to sit there and cry,” said one of Graff’s customers, Kyle Mohs. “There’s nothing they can do about it, either, so to pay $5 a gallon of gas, it hurts the wallet, but you have to.”

One gas station in Minnesota summed things up nicely with this sign below his high prices reading, “We Hate Our Gas Prices Too.” WCCO-TV

Murphy’s Service Center owner Chuck Graff said the sign is their way of letting customers know they feel their pain. WCCO-TV

Another customer, Daud Nooh, said the price of filling up his tank has prompted him to start driving his sedan and abandon his larger truck.

“WIth the other car I was driving, it cost $100 almost to fill up,” Nooh told WCCO. “With this one I’m driving here, it’s $50, so it’s a big drop-off.

“It’s nice that they’re having fun with it,” Nooh said of the station’s sign. “I mean, life has its challenges always, so it’s good to just put a little humor in life.”