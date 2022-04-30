Serial rapist who attacked women in London jailed for life

A serial rapist was jailed after a series of vicious attacks on women in London, police said.

Francis Mukendi, 27, targeted six women on separate occasions as they walked home alone at night during his vile two-year reign of terror between 2017 and 2019.

Mukendi was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years imprisonment on Friday.

“He is an extremely dangerous offender who targeted these women as they walked home alone in the dark, waiting for the most opportune of moments before making his attacks,” Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said in a statement.

“They have been left traumatized by what has happened to them.”

He was found guilty on March 22 on four counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, and four counts of possession of a bladed article, following a six-week trial.

Mukendi armed himself with a hammer or a knife before raping his victims outside their own front doors.

After the sexual assaults, he fled on foot, according to police.

At Mukendi’s home, detectives found clothing matching what the suspect wore in the surveillance footage.

A laptop was also seized from his address and later examined by forensic experts.

Mukendi attempted to delete video footage he recorded of an attack on Sept. 21, 2017, but it was recovered.

Police said there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.